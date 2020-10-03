Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE! Disha Vakani To Return? Asit Kumarr Modi REACTS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has many reasons behind the love that it garners. Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) to Munmun Dutta (Babita), each one of these characters make the show special. While the successful run has been on-going, one person that fans really miss is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

Disha had left the show soon after her pregnancy. While it was being said that she would return after the maternity period, which did not happen. Several times now, rumours have been rife that negotiations have been on with Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers. However, nothing had been confirmed from either side.

Recently, reports started doing the rounds that Disha Vakani is returning. It was being said that our Dayaben would be seen before the Navratri special episode. We got into an exclusive conversation with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. Here’s what he has to say about the reports.

When asked if Disha Vakani is finally returning, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Abhi kuch pakka nahi hai. Negotiations aise kuch hota nahi hai.” (Nothing is confirmed as of now, no negotiations as such are on-going.)

Well, we’re not sure if that is hopeful or disappointing news for fans! But the possibility hasn’t been completely ruled, so let’s just hope for the best.

Meanwhile, Asit Kumarr Modi also reacted to Neha Mehta’s recent claims. It all began when the actress revealed that she tried to return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She played the role of Anjali for almost 12 years and quit due to differences with the makers.

Asit confirmed to us that Neha indeed tried to get back. However, the casting of Sunayana Fozdar had already been done. So there was no possibility to undo that.

Talking about the entire row, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “I don’t believe in spreading negativity but just positivity. I have to create this show on a daily basis, make people laugh, spread good words. Whatever happened has happened. I don’t look back and bother so much. My constant efforts is to make my team happy and that’s about it.”

Do you want to see Disha Vakani make a comeback as Dayaben?

