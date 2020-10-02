Actress Payal Ghosh claimed on Friday that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lied before the police while giving his statement, in response to the sexual harassment charges she has levelled against him.

Advertisement

Payal wants lie detector, polygraph test and narco analysis to be performed on the filmmaker against whom she has levelled #metoo charges.

Advertisement

“Mr Kashyap has lied before police in his statement… my Lawyer is moving an application to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out the truth. Today application will be filed to the police station, for the interest of Justice,” Payal Ghosh tweeted from her verified account on Friday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and using the hashtag #BetiBachao with her post.

Kashyap appeared before Versova Police on Thursday where he has denied all allegations made by Payal Ghosh.

The filmmaker’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement against Payal Ghosh: “Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him.”

Must Read: Khaali Peeli Box Office Review: Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday Would’ve Been A Decent Theatrical Grosser



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube