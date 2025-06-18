Amazon MGM Studios Drops Announcement Asset For Nishaanchi

The announcement of Nishaanchi—an intense, big-screen crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap and backed by Amazon MGM Studios—has sparked major online chatter. With Aaishvary Thackeray making his much-anticipated acting debut, the film promises a grounded and raw cinematic journey that’s already being hailed by cinephiles and netizens alike.

Alongside Aaishvary, the film also stars Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The narrative focuses on two brothers navigating divergent paths, with their moral choices shaping their fates in gripping, unpredictable ways.

Social Media Buzzes With “Real Cinema Energy”

While the film’s announcement video keeps most of the plot under wraps, it didn’t take long for fans to start speculating and praising what they saw.

A few reactions from X (formerly Twitter) captured the sentiment:

Anurag x Aaishvary = CHAOS LOADING 🔥🔥 — Advait (@Advait1690501) June 17, 2025

The moment this dropped, I knew we were in for something WILD. This is not hype, this is real cinema energy — jay (@jay80984835996) June 17, 2025

Full package lag raha hai — looks, presence aur authenticity. Anurag Kashyap x Aaishvary Thackeray — R S 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@rs_rajender) June 17, 2025

He’s got that low-key intensity that stays with you. #aaishvarythackeray — सृष्टि  (@ShrishtySays) June 17, 2025

Yeh ladka toh lambi race ka ghoda nikla! Full star vibes.#aaishvarythackeray — Basant Khedia (@Basant_Khedia) June 17, 2025

A Promising Start For A New Lead

While Aaishvary Thackeray’s name might ring familiar due to his lineage, his screen presence and intensity are already drawing comparisons to seasoned actors. With the project in the hands of Anurag Kashyap and the backing of Amazon MGM Studios, Nishaanchi is expected to bring the theatrical thrill that serious drama lovers crave.

About The Film

Nishaanchi is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the Jar Pictures and Flip Films banner. The film marks a refreshing take on crime, family, and consequences—crafted for a cinema-going audience.

