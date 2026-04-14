Adivi Sesh has carved a niche for himself where his name is often synonymous with consistent box office performers. His latest outing, Dacoit, however, is struggling at the box office in its first four days. The revenge drama is carrying a significantly higher price tag than his previous films, and that is turning into a major hindrance to its success.

Adivi Sesh’s Last Outing

According to the day 4 worldwide box office report, Sesh is now on the verge of eclipsing the lifetime global total of his last major success, HIT 2. The film ended its theatrical run with a worldwide gross of 41.85 crore. Adivi Sesh is officially only 4 crore away from beating this number!

Dacoit Worldwide Box Office

In four days, Dacoit has already amassed a gross collection of 37.8 crore globally. Given the current trajectory, the film is expected to cross this milestone by the end of its first week. The overseas market continues to be a stronghold for Sesh, contributing a significant chunk to the total gross.

While HIT 2 was a massive blockbuster due to its lean 15 crore budget, Adivi Sesh’s latest offering is playing a much higher-stakes game. Mounted on a heavy budget of 62 crore, the film has currently recovered 36% of its costs through theatrical earnings alone.

The film needs to maintain a steady flow through the weekdays to ensure it doesn’t just pass personal records, but also achieves the Hit status in the long run. With the lifetime of HIT 2 about to be dusted, Sesh’s next target will be his career-best figures, including Major.

Rated 8 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film directed by Shaniel Deo says, “Follows an angry convict seeking vengeance against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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