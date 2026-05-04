Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s latest film, Dacoit, failed to leave a major mark at the box office. The movie was released on April 10, 2026. Despite a significant gap from the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Dacoit is still heavily impacted by Aditya Dhar’s and Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster.

Those who missed the film at the big screens are now waiting for its OTT debut. Now, a major update has surfaced confirming the film’s digital debut.

Dacoit Box Office Collection

The first week of Dacoit was a decent run for the movie as it collected around 28.45 crore. However, the romantic action thriller film suffered a slow pace at the box office and kept struggling.

Dacoit was reportedly made on a budget of 62 crore. The low numbers gave the movie a losing verdict at the Indian box office, as per KoiMoi’s parameters. It remains to be seen how the movie will perform online after its OTT debut.

When To Watch Dacoit On OTT?

For those unaware, Dacoit: A Love Story is a film about an angry convict who seeks vengeance against his former girlfriend, who betrayed him. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie features Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap in the key roles. As of writing, the movie has an 8.0/10 rating on IMDb with 2.9K votes.

As per the latest announcement, Dacoit is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 8, 2026. This means viewers won’t have to wait much longer to watch the film at home.

The film will be available in Telugu, along with other South Indian languages, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. However, there’s a catch for Hindi audiences. Even though the Hindi version was released in theaters, it will not be available for streaming right away due to the standard eight-week window rule. Once this window period ends, the Hindi version is also expected to arrive on the same platform.

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