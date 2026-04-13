The box office is about to get spooky, as Akshay Kumar is all set to arrive in a Priyadarshan horror comedy – Bhooth Bangla! However, for Salman Khan, the real horror might be the end of a reign he has been enjoying at the box office since April 21, 2023. Akshay Kumar might put an end to a long-standing record that has been with Salman Khan till date!

Akshay Kumar Aims For A Milestone

With his horror-comedy releasing on April 17, 2026, Akshay Kumar is eyeing a massive milestone. If the film manages to hit a relatively modest target, he will officially end Salman Khan’s three-year reign as the King of April in Hindi Cinema!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Target

The month of April has historically been a tricky period for Bollywood, often sandwiched between the exam season and the massive summer releases. In 2023, Salman Khan claimed the throne for the highest-grossing Hindi film to arrive in the month of April with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released on April 21, 2023, the film earned a net collection of 110 crore at the Indian box office. This is Bhooth Bangla‘s current target!

Salman Khan’s April Reign Since 1093 Days

It has been 1093 days almost, and no April release in Bollywood has managed to touch the 110 crore figure, allowing Bhai to hold onto the April crown for nearly three years. For a superstar like Akshay Kumar, who is known for his massive openings and family-audience pull, a 110 crore lifetime target is a cakewalk!

As soon as Bhooth Bangla crosses the 110 crore mark at the box office, it would end Salman Khan’s April reign record at the box office, and Akshay Kumar – Priyadarshan‘s horror comedy will officially become the highest-grossing Hindi film to arrive in the month of April!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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