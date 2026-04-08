Akshay Kumar is finally returning to the genre he arguably mastered with Priyadarshan – horror comedy. As the excitement for Bhooth Bangla builds up, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star is not just looking for a hit; he is looking to reclaim a legacy. In fact, the math suggests a decent climb ahead if he wants to beat his last profitable horror comedy film!

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration for a horror comedy came with Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, which re-established the genre for Hindi Cinema. The film was a success at the box office, delivering a profit of 53.4%. In fact, it opened the doors for horror comedy as a genre in Bollywood, which peaked with Stree.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa VS Bhooth Bangla Box Office

Akshay Kumar set the gold standard with the 2007 cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film was mounted on a budget of 32 crore, and it earned a total of 39.1 crore at the box office. With a profit of 17.1 crore, it registered 53.4% return on investment.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror comedy needs to register a profit of 53.4% at the box office to match the profits and success of his last horror comedy.

Bhooth Bangla’s Box Office Target

With a significantly higher investment, Bhooth Bangla is carrying a reported budget of 120 crore. To surpass the 53.4% return on investment, the film needs to achieve a box office collection of almost 64.08 Crore over its budget. In total, it needs to earn a total of 184.08 crore in its lifetime.

Akshay Kumar’s recent run at the box office has been a rollercoaster, but horror-comedy is his safe zone, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa is proof. With Priyadarshan taking charge, and the trailer of the film hitting all the right nostalgic chords, reaching the 184.08 crore mark needs only a positive word-of-mouth!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 20: It’s Officially A Super-Hit & Now The 3rd Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2026!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News