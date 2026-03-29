Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla has officially postponed its release date. The film, which was previously scheduled to be released on April 10, 2026, will now be releasing on April 17, 2026. As per Times of India reports, the shift has been made to avoid a clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have a strong box-office track record, as they are known for making some of the most popular comedy movies in Bollywood. Here’s revisiting the actor-director duo’s box office performance.

1. Garam Masala (2005)

IMDb: 6.7

Box Office Collection: 54.65 crore

Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: Mac (Akshay Kumar) is a flirtatious photographer who goes on dates with multiple air hostesses with the assistance of his cook, Mambo (Paresh Rawal). His friend Sam (John Abraham) gets into trouble as problems start to mount. Garam Masala went on to collect around 54.65 crore at the box office and was a fast-paced comedy that attracted the audience.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

IMDb: 7.4

7.4 Box Office Collection : 50 crore

: 50 crore Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Siddharth (Shiney Ahuja) and Avni (Vidya Balan) relocate to a haunted palace where supernatural events begin to occur. Dr. Aditya Shrivastav (Akshay Kumar) , a clever and funny psychiatrist, tries to solve the mystery of the psychological truth and unveils it. Bhool Bhulaiyaa earned 50 crore in India, resonating with viewers, making it a box office hit.

3. De Dana Dan (2009)

IMDb: 5.7

5.7 Box Office Collection : 48.14 crore

: 48.14 crore Streaming On: Apple TV

Plot: Nitin (Akshay Kumar) and Ram (Suniel Shetty) are having financial troubles, and they plan to kidnap a dog of a wealthy woman and demand ransom. Things, however, go wrong and bring a whole lot of trouble into a hotel filled with quirky characters. De Dana Dan earned 48.14 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews and an average box office experience.

4. Bhagam Bhag (2006)

IMDb: 6.6

6.6 Box Office Collection : 40.37 crore

: 40.37 crore Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Bunty (Akshay Kumar) and Babla (Govinda) are two friends who are part of a theater group led by Champak (Paresh Rawal). After casting Munni (Lara Dutta) as their new actress, they find themselves embroiled in a murder scene during their stay in London. The combination of suspense and comedy in Bhagam Bhag entertained audiences. The film collected 40.37 crore in India, which was a good performance, making it a box-office hit.

5. Hera Pheri (2000)

IMDb: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Box Office Collection : 13.35 crore

: 13.35 crore Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Raju (Akshay Kumar) is an unemployed man but a clever person who teams up with Shyam (Suniel Shetty) and Baburao (Paresh Rawal). A wrong phone call about a kidnapping leads them to plan an easy-money scheme, which results in chaotic, classic comic scenes. Hera Pheri had an average box office run, with a collection of 13.35 crore domestically, even though it became a cult film later.



Over the years, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have built a legacy of crowd-pleasing entertainers that continue to find audiences even today. Their collaborations have struck a fine balance between humor, chaos, and strong repeat value, making them a reliable box office combination. With Bhooth Bangla, expectations are naturally high for yet another engaging outing that could add to their successful track record.

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