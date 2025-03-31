If you think about iconic comedy movies in Bollywood, Hera Pheri will probably be #1 on your list. The magic of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty’s laughter ride can never be recreated. But do you know how it performed at the Indian box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Today marks 25 years of Hera Pheri. Directed by Priyadarshan, the heist comedy-drama was released on March 31, 2000. It couldn’t enter the top 10th Bollywood film that year, landing at the 13th spot. But need we say about its fan following over the years? It is one of the most rewatched Hindi films on TV.

Hera Pheri Box Office Collections

As per Box Office India, Hera Pheri minted lifetime collections of 13.35 crores net at the domestic box office. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty’s film was reportedly mounted on a decent budget of 7.50 crores. With returns of 78%, it ended its theatrical run as a plus affair.

At the worldwide box office, Hera Pheri earned 21.41 crores gross.

Hera Pheri sequel

The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006. Neeraj Vora took over the directorial hat and delivered a super hit at the Indian box office. Mounted on a budget of 18 crores, the second instalment raked in a whopping 40.81 crores in its lifetime. It was the 6th highest-grossing film of the year.

Hera Pheri 3 is in the works!

Fans are excited to witness the OG Priyadarshan recreate his magic and bless Bollywood with a successful comedy. Earlier rumors claimed Kartik Aaryan had replaced Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. But the OG cast is now back, and Sanjay Dutt is joining the bandwagon, reportedly as a blind don.

Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ? https://t.co/KQRdbKMu3D — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) January 30, 2025

