Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has ended its 4-day extended opening weekend and has managed to fetch impressive numbers. After an extraordinary start, there was a fall, but the magnum opus handled the situation well by maintaining the momentum over the next three days. In the meantime, the half-century has been scored at the Indian box office, and it almost crossed the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Lucifer. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Good hold on day 4

Morning shows of the original Malayalam version started with a bang, with an occupancy of 69%. Afternoon shows were crazy, with an occupancy of a staggering 84%. In evening shows, there was a drop, but still, it was rocking at 78%. Even night shows were strong, with 70%. All other versions were fair to decent on Sunday.

With such a performance, L2: Empuraan smashed 13.65 crores on day 4, a rise of 3.01% from day 3’s 13.25 crores. Overall, it scored 59 crore net at the Indian box office during the extended opening weekend, as per Sacnilk.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 21 crores

Day 2- 11.10 crores

Day 3- 13.25 crores

Day 4- 13.65 crores

Total- 59 crores

L2: Empuraan is ready to beat Lucifer!

With 59 crores in the kitty, L2: Empuraan is inches away from surpassing its predecessor, Lucifer, which earned 65.21 crores in its lifetime run. The difference between both films is 6.21 crores, which is expected to be covered today.

Since the reported budget is 180 crores, the Mohanlal starrer might struggle to secure a clean success verdict at the Indian box office. Today, being an Eid holiday, there will be some boost in collections, but on regular weekdays, some big drops might come, considering mixed word-of-mouth.

While the entry into the 100 crore club has been given, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes from there.

