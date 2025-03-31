Salman Khan’s Sikandar was released a day ahead of the Eid holiday. It has managed a fair opening despite the mixed word-of-mouth. However, the negative reviews have taken a toll, as morning occupancy has witnessed a huge dip. Scroll below for the latest box office updates on day 2.

Not a good start to Eid

As per Sacnilk, Sikandar registered an occupancy of 8.38% during the morning shows. It was supposed to grow today, but admissions have fallen by almost 39% compared to the opening day (13.76%). This isn’t a good sign for the Salman Khan starrer, which was expected to cross the 50 crore box office collection on Eid. It will be out of the league.

Sikandar vs Bollywood films of 2025

Salman Khan starrer is shockingly witnessing lesser morning occupancy than Sky Force, Chhaava, and many other Bollywood films.

Check out the day 2 morning occupancy of Bollywood releases in 2025:

Chhaava: 33% Sky Force: 23.52% Loveyapa: 10.09% Badass Ravi Kumar: 9.38% Sikandar: 8.38% The Diplomat: 7.08% Deva: 5.84%

AR Murugadoss’ directorial is almost 74% lower than Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. It is sad to see a Salman Khan release witness lower admissions than even Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, despite clocking one of the widest releases in Bollywood.

Sikandar vs on-going South releases

Even on its fifth day, L2: Empuraan continues to take the lead with a whopping 56.84% occupancy during the morning shows today. Even Mad Square (27.26%), Veera Dheera Sooran Day (19.36%), and Robinhood (10.62%) are witnessing better trends.

All eyes are now on the spot bookings for the morning and evening shows. Tomorrow is a regular working day, so even the night shows will not be able to support Sikandar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

