Salman Khan led Sikandar is at an alarming stage, within the first day of its release. The reviews have been mixed to negative, which is visibly impacting the footfall. The opening day collections are out, and it has also put a huge dent in Rashmika Mandanna’s stats at the Hindi box office. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of her recent blockbusters.

Rashmika Mandanna garnered global fame with the help of Pushpa. Allu Arjun starrer was a super hit at the Hindi box office. The franchise got bigger and better with Pushpa 2, now India’s highest-grossing film. Our Srivalli made her full-fledged debut in Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye, a commercial flop. But she’s been unstoppable since Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.

Sikandar Day 1 Collections

Sikandar was expected to score a hat-trick for Rashmika in Bollywood. But that may not be possible amid the highly unfavorable reviews. On its first day at the Indian box office, Salman Khan starrer has garnered 30.06 crores. When one considers individually, the collections are good, but considering the potential it had, the mark has been missed by a huge margin.

Sikandar vs Chhaava vs Animal

Rashmika Mandanna scored her biggest Bollywood opening with Animal (63.80 crores). Chhaava (33.10 crores) with Vicky Kaushal turned out to be another major surprise.

Unfortunately, a Salman Khan film on Eid failed to cross the day 1 collections of non-holiday opener like Chhaava. But thankfully, Rashmika Mandanna has been able to maintain the 30 crore+ streak at the Hindi box office since Animal.

Sikandar vs Rashmika Mandanna’s day 1 at Hindi box office

The situation isn’t as bad as it looks. Rashmika has scored her fourth-biggest opening in Hindi cinema. Take a look at the complete list below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 72 crores Animal: 63.80 crores Chhaava: 33.10 crores Sikandar: 30.06 crores Pushpa (Hindi): 3.33 crores Goodbye: 1 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

