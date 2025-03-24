Salman Khan starrer Sikandar is slowly picking up the pace at the overseas box office. The US premiere will be held on March 29, 2025. The pre-sales have commenced, but the collections are low at the moment. Scroll below for the latest advance booking update!

Sikandar US pre-Sales (6 days to go)

According to Venky Box Office, Sikandar has made pre-sales of $14,222 for the premiere shows in the US. Around 878 tickets have been sold from 900 shows across 383 locations.

The trailer was unveiled last evening and opened to positive reviews from all across. It had all the elements of a true-blue mass entertainer. The pace should have ideally picked up by now, but the advance booking for the US premiere is shockingly low. There are 6 days until the big day, and hopefully, the Salman Khan starrer will witness a massive boost in the coming days.

Sikandar vs Tiger 3

Surprisingly, Salman Khan’s last theatrical release, Tiger 3, was also at a much better stage. With 7 days to go, the 2023 action thriller registered pre-sales of $28,437, almost 100% higher than his upcoming Eid 2025 release.

Tiger 3 also registered 136% higher admissions 7 days before the premieres, as it sold 2,072 tickets from 984 shows across 281 locations in the US.

Sikandar vs Animal

Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal witnessed some earth-shattering trends ahead of its premiere day in the USA. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial had registered advance booking sales of $125,088 with 7 days to go.

Sikandar is lagging behind by almost 88%, and at this pace, it will not be able to beat Animal’s final pre-sales of $651,617 in the US.

Things don’t look very favorable for Salman Khan starrer at the moment.

