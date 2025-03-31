It’s been a sad Eid opening for Salman Khan fans. Sikandar was predicted to set new benchmarks in his all-time highest openings at the box office. Sadly, the action thriller could not even debut amongst the top 5 highest Eid collections in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Sikandar Day 1 Collections

Cine-goers are disappointed as many felt Salman Khan was not at his prime best in AR Murugadoss’ directorial. The early reviews were mixed, and the buzz was highly impacted. After a lukewarm response in advance booking, the spot bookings did not amp up either! On day 1, Sikandar has earned 30.06 crores net in India. It has scored the second-highest opening for Bollywood in 2025 after Chhaava (33.10 crores).

Where does it stand amongst the highest Eid openings in Bollywood?

Clearly, Bharat (42.30 crores) is out of reach by a huge margin. The early predictions claimed Sikandar would achieve the 35-38 crore mark, which fell to the 30 crore mark in the evening. The final collections are decent considering the mixed reviews, but definitely not what one would expect from a Salman Khan Eid release.

Salman Khan has scored the 7th highest Eid opening in Bollywood. Take a look at the top 10 below:

Bharat (2019): 42.30 crore Race 3 (2018): 38.14 crore Sultan (2016): 36.54 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 36.60 crore Chennai Express (2013): 33.10 crore Sikandar (2025): 30.06 crores Kick (2014): 29 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 25.75 crore Bodyguard (2011): 21 crore Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 20 crore

Tubelight (19.09 crore) is now out of the top 10. However, Salman Khan still holds as many as 9 spots on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest Eid record

As one may have noticed, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone‘s Chennai Express is the only non-Salman Khan film in the top 10. SRK scored his biggest Eid record, clocking 33.10 crores at the Indian box office on day 1.

Unfortunately, Sikandar could not surpass that mark on its opening day. Today is the Eid holiday, ideally the biggest day at the box office. But given the negative reviews, it is to be seen how the Salman Khan starrer performs.

