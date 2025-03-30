Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has released in theatres worldwide today. It was an unusual arrival, as it was a Sunday, but the pre-Eid holiday was expected to boost the opening day collections. Unfortunately, the result is far from what was expected. Scroll below for the early trends on day 1.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is reportedly mounted on a budget of 200 crores. The stakes are definitely high, but predictions claimed it would cross the 150 crore mark within the first 3 days of its release. The pre-sales were underwhelming, crushing the 50 crore expectations.

Sikandar Day 1 Early Estimates

As per the early trends, Salman Khan starrer earned 26-28 crores on its opening day. The early reviews were highly mixed, so the title of the highest Eid opener was far from expectations. But not only did Sikandar miss Bharat’s 42.30 crores, it may also not enter his top 5 biggest Eid openings.

Sikandar has managed to surpass Dabangg, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tubelight, Bodyguard on its day 1 and hopefully will beat Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Take a look at the top 10 biggest Eid openers of Salman Khan:

Bharat (2019): 42.30 crores Sultan (2016): 36.54 crores Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 32.93 crores Race 3 (2018): 29.17 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 27.25 crores Sikandar: 26-28 crores (estimates) Kick (2016): 26.40 crores Bodyguard (2011): 21.60 crores Tubelight (2017): 21.15 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 15.81 crores

Sikandar vs biggest Indian openers of 2025

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film managed has left behind the opening day collections of Sankranthiki Vasthunam (23 crores), L2 Empuraan (21 crores) Daaku Maharaaj (25.35 crores). But it failed to beat Bollywood’s #1 opener of 2025 – Chhaava.

Take a look at the top 5 day 1 collections of 2025 in India below:

Game Changer – 54 crores Chhaava – 33.10 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 27 crores Sikandar: 26-28 crores (estimates) Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores

