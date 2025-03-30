We haven’t seen Daggubati Venkatesh in any projects since the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and his fans are wondering what his next venture will be. The most likely release for this year is Rana Naidu Season 2 on Netflix.

While it’s unlikely to release this year, there is speculation about Venkatesh’s potential cameo appearance in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, the same director behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

As per 123 Telugu, this cameo is expected to take place during the film’s second half, though there is no official confirmation yet. The pooja ceremony for the project is set to take place today, and the script is reportedly complete. It is a family drama, backed by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, with Bheems Ceciroleo composing the music. The makers are aiming for a Sankranthi 2026 release.

Why Hasn’t Daggubati Venkatesh Been Taking Up More Projects?

According to 123 Telugu, there are reports that Venkatesh has been dealing with knee issues and experiencing pain for some time. Doctors have advised him to take a break for a couple of months. As a result, he is currently resting at home and is unlikely to commit to any new projects until after the summer holidays. He is expected to be fully back on his feet by then.

