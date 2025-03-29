Kannappa, the highly-anticipated Telugu fantasy film, has been postponed. Lead actor and co-writer Vishnu Manchu officially announced that the movie will now have a revised release date. The decision comes as the team requires additional time to refine a crucial sequence involving extensive VFX work.

In his statement, Manchu reassured fans that the delay was due to a required VFX upgrade that will enhance the cinematic experience and ensure that Kannappa meets the highest technical and storytelling standards. He also expressed his gratitude for the audience’s support.

The official statement reads: “Dear fans, well-wishers, and movie lovers, bringing Kannappa to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the highest standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed.”

“We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support—it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible. Our team is working tirelessly, and we promise it will be worth it. We’ll be back soon with an update and the new release date! Thank you for standing with us. Har Har Mahadev, Vishnu Manchu,” the statement concludes.

Originally slated for release on April 25, 2025, Kannappa is a mythological epic that narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. Its new release date will be announced soon.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Leg Piece OTT Release Update: Here’s Where You Can Watch Yogi Babu & Manikandan’s Comedy Drama Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News