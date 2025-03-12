Since the pandemic, OTT platforms and film production have developed a symbiotic relationship, significantly impacting the industry. During the peak of the crisis, direct-to-OTT releases created friction between producers and exhibitors. Even today, streaming platforms play a crucial role in determining a film’s release strategy.

For instance, in Mollywood, the Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum was initially slated for a January 2025 release but was delayed because the production house couldn’t secure a streaming deal before its theatrical debut. However, one actor standing firmly against OTT dominance is Tollywood’s Manchu Vishnu.

It’s hard to blame production houses for prioritizing deals with streaming platforms, as these agreements often recover a significant portion of their costs. Much of the financial risk is mitigated when a film has a pre-release OTT deal. If the platform acquires the film before its theatrical release and the movie flops at the box office, the production house still gets the agreed-upon price.

However, if a film is released without an OTT deal and underperforms in theatres, its streaming rights will sell for a much lower price. On the other hand, if the film becomes a hit, its OTT value increases. Given this uncertainty, most producers prefer securing a streaming deal before taking the risk of a theatrical release.

Getting to the Point: Did Kannappa Secure an OTT Deal?

The simple answer is no—streaming platforms wanted to watch Kannappa before deciding on a price for its streaming rights, which is standard industry practice. After all, no one would buy a product without knowing its quality. However, according to Telugu 360, Manchu Vishnu was unwilling to let OTT platforms preview the film before its theatrical release.

Kannappa is a high-budget fantasy-mythological film featuring major stars from various Indian film industries, including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal, alongside Manchu Vishnu in the titular role. By holding off on selling the streaming rights, Vishnu is taking a significant risk, but if the film succeeds at the box office, it could pay off. Kannappa is set to release on April 25, 2025 In theatres.

