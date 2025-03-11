Reports from 123 Telugu suggest that this project, with Prabhas and director Prasanth Varma, could be titled Baka. The film is said to be based on the Hindu mythological creature Bakasura, with Prasanth Varma reportedly choosing the title to reflect its theme. An official announcement is expected in April.

Additionally, unconfirmed reports indicate that a look test announcement video featuring Prabhas has already been shot in Hyderabad.

The character portrayed by Prabhas is expected to have a grey shade. Bhagyashri Borse, who was last seen in Mr. Bachchan, could be playing the female lead. Director Prasanth Varma has already proven his ability to blend modern elements with mythology in his film Hanu Man, and he might impress audiences again with this project.

On the other hand, Prabhas is extremely busy with multiple projects, including Fauji, Spirit, Raja Saab, Salaar Part 2, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. These are all films linked to his name.

Among them, Raja Saab, which was initially scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, is now likely to be delayed as production is yet to be completed.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Top 10 Controversies Of Nayanthara That Shaped Her Career & Reputation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News