Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa Faces Unforeseen Delays: What Fans Need to Know About the Setbacks and Future Release Plans!

The release date for Manchu Vishnu‘s highly anticipated film Kannappa is still in the air. Although a December release was previously hinted at, the team went silent after Game Changer secured the same release window. Now that Game Changer has been postponed to January for Sankranti, there’s an opening in December.

However, due to delays from Vishnu’s team, other filmmakers, ranging from big-budget productions like Robin Hood to smaller films like Sarangapani Jatakam, are now eyeing the December 20–21 slot. Despite this, Kannappa’s team has yet to announce anything.

According to insider sources, several factors are contributing to the delay. Kannappa is a prestigious Pan-India project, and Vishnu has high business expectations. He’s aiming for a wide release but needs to rely on something other than star cameos like Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, or Mohanlal to boost its appeal.

However, buyers hesitated about the film’s potential, as the teaser received mixed reactions, and the character posters could have generated more excitement. A robust trailer is needed to build confidence in the project.

Vishnu is taking the time to address these issues. The film’s director needs a strong brand, so much of the marketing will depend on the star cast, many of whom are currently busy. Their dates need to be secured well in advance for promotional activities. Also, post-production, particularly the visual effects, is a significant focus, contributing to the delays. It’s expected that all work will be completed by November.

If Kannappa misses the December and January release windows, aiming for a Shivratri 2025 release could be the next best option. The makers will make a final decision after thorough brainstorming. Fans and the industry are waiting to see what the team decides. After finalizing the release date, the team will begin the promotions.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

