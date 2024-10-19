Thangalaan was initially scheduled for release on Netflix on September 20. However, Netflix chose to wait to release the film on that date without issuing public notice or explaining the delay. This decision sparked widespread speculation, with rumors circulating that it may have backed out of its deal to acquire the streaming rights, possibly due to the film’s underwhelming theatrical performance, which could also affect its performance on the streaming platform. Recently, the producer addressed these rumors directly, clarifying what transpired.

Gnanavel Raja, producer of the film, participated in a discussion on X Space where he explained the delay in the film’s streaming release. He revealed that Netflix aims for a Diwali release, as they believe Thangalaan is a significant film deserving of a festival launch. He also jabbed YouTubers who spread misinformation regarding the OTT release. According to Raja, the release can be expected around the Diwali season.

Set in pre-independence India, Thangalaan follows a gripping tale of the relentless pursuit of gold amidst historical turmoil. However, it delves deeper into themes of magic, witchcraft, human resilience, and greed. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, the script is a collaborative effort between four writers: the director himself, Azhagiyae Periyavan, Tamizh Prabha, and Tamil Praba. The film stars Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Hari Krishnan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Preeti Karan. The music is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by Kishor Kumar and editing by Selva RK. Produced by Studio Green and Neelam Productions, Thangalaan hit theaters on August 15, 2024, with high anticipation.

It was available in its original Tamil language and dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News