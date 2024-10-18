Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan began on a promising note at the worldwide box office. Despite the mixed word of mouth, the action drama was pulling audiences to the ticket windows. Unfortunately, the star power is no longer helpful as the Tamil film has crashed. Scroll below for the latest update after 8 days.

Vettaiyan was released in theatres worldwide on October 10, 2024. There were massive expectations from the film. To begin with, Thalaiva Rajinikanth returning to the big screens is a celebration-worthy event in itself. Amitabh Bachchan joined him in his Tamil debut. The advance bookings were on fire, but unfortunately, the scenario began changing after the opening weekend.

Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Update!

After the first extended weekend, Vettaiyan witnessed a crash on the first Monday, with box office collections facing a drop of almost 70% in the domestic market. TJ Gnanavel’s directorial had also slowed down in the overseas circuits, largely due to the mixed word-of-mouth.

Take a look at the worldwide breakdown of Vettaiyan after 8 days here:

India net – 123.68 crores

India gross – 145.94 crores gross

Overseas gross – 72 crores gross

Worldwide gross – 217.94 crores gross

After a smooth entry into the 200 crore club, it is unfortunate to see Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer struggling to even achieve the 250 crore feat. The run is decent if one considers individually but it is matching the standard set by our Thalaiva? Certianly not.

More about Vettaiyan

The supporting cast features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak. The action drama is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Joker 2 Box Office Collection (India): Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Is Officially A Flop As It Ends Its Run With 79% Lower Earnings Than OG Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News