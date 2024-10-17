Godzilla is one of the most loved titans by moviegoers. Several movies, comic books, video games, and other merchandise have been based on the fictional creature. This year, the King of the Monsters turns 70, and to celebrate the occasion, Godzilla Minus One will return to the theatres with something extra for fans.

The movie smashed records for the franchise at the box office. It was made on a small budget of $15 million and collected over seven times the production budget. It is the 37th film in the Godzilla franchise and Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film—the fifth movie of the franchise’s Reiwa era. Takashi Yamazaki’s movie features Ryunosuke Kamiki, who is going through post-traumatic stress disorder after encountering Gojira. It won the Best Achievement in Visual Effects at the 2024 Oscars.

The first Godzilla movie came out in 1954, a black-and-white classic, Gojira, by director Ishiro Honda. The fictional Titan turns 70 this year, and Godzilla Minus One will be re-released to celebrate that occasion. Not just that, it will also have 13 minutes of exclusive bonus content. AMC Theatres announced, “The Academy Award® Winning film is back in theatres to celebrate the King of the Monsters’ 70th anniversary, with approximately 13 minutes of exclusive bonus content to mark the release of the first film. Japan, devastated after the war, faces a new threat in the form of Godzilla. How will the country confront this impossible situation?”

The film set several box office records including being the all-time highest-grossing Godzilla movie from Japan. It surpassed the Oscar-winning film Parasite to become one of the top 3 highest-grossing non-English films in US box office history. It was made on a reported budget of $15 million only, and it collected $115.85 million at the worldwide box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, it has collected over $56.41 million domestically and $59.43 million from overseas regions, which is 672.33% of its production cost.

In addition to Godzilla Minus One, four other classic Godzilla films will be screened as part of the first-ever all-day marathon. It will be held on November 3, and the other movies include Gojira, Destroy All Monsters, Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster, Shin Godzilla, and Godzilla Minus One.

Meanwhile, Godzilla Minus One will be re-released in the theatres on November 1.

