Superstar Rajinikanth’s latest movie, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, hit theaters worldwide on October 10, 2024. This action-packed drama was also released in Telugu and has received mixed reactions from audiences. A notable piece of news circulating on social media is about actor Nani being initially considered for the role that eventually went to Rana Daggubati. The character is a corporate villain with limited screen time and little depth. Nani reportedly turned down the role, which was later offered to Rana. Many critics have commented that the role did not offer much character development. As a result, Nani’s decision to pass on the opportunity seems to have been wise.

Fans on social media have had mixed reactions to Nani‘s choice. Some praised him, pointing out that he has a good eye for avoiding roles that don’t add value to a film. One fan commented that Nani’s decision was smart as the role lacked importance. Meanwhile, others who initially criticized him for passing on such a big film admit that his decision was justified given that the script primarily focused on Rajinikanth’s character.

About Vettaiyan

In Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth plays SP Athiyan, an IPS officer from Kanyakumari. Known for being an encounter specialist, he strikes fear into criminals and earns the nickname Vettaiyan, which means The Hunter. The film also features Saranya, a school teacher fighting for her students’ rights, played by Dushara Vijayan. Amitabh Bachchan plays Justice Sathyadev, a Supreme Court judge advocating for human rights. The story revolves around conflicting ideologies, particularly on the subject of justice and police encounters.

Produced by Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan features music by Anirudh Ravichander. It also has a strong supporting cast, including Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier, who add to the film’s appeal. The movie marks Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s onscreen reunion after 32 years.

