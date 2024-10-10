AR Rahman Spills the Beans on Why Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham Didn't Make the Grammy Cut

A R Rahman, the acclaimed music composer, has won numerous prestigious awards throughout his illustrious career, both in India and internationally. His accolades include state awards, Academy Awards (Oscars), British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), Golden Globe Awards, Asian Film Awards, Grammy Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, Satellite Awards, and many others. However, his work on Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj and directed by Blessy, did not qualify for the Grammys.

In an interview with Connect Cine channel, A.R. Rahman discussed why his submission for Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) was rejected. He explained that although four tracks from the soundtrack were released, the album missed the Grammy qualification criteria by about a minute in length. Despite this small technicality, the music was highly praised by listeners. When asked about the possibility of another Grammy or Oscar win, Rahman remarked, “My picture was not to win anymore. But, it could be. We are submitting from now. I am doing music with the Better Band. There are so many tick boxes for Grammys.”

‘Aadujeevitham‘ is a survival drama inspired by Benyamin’s bestselling novel of the same name, which was published in 2008 and brought him significant recognition among the readers. The story resonated with individuals who had experienced working abroad, while also providing families of those workers a glimpse into the challenges their loved ones faced.

The novel is based on the true story of Najeeb, a migrant worker who went to the Middle East in 1993. Upon his arrival, he was kidnapped and forced into slavery, tasked with tending to as many as 700 goats. Najeeb endured brutal and harsh punishments from his captor, losing all hope and becoming so emaciated that he resembled a skeleton.

The film was a major success in 2024, earning eight awards at the Kerala State Film Awards, along with a special mention. Among the accolades were Best Sound Mixing, Best Actor, and Best Director. In addition to its critical acclaim, the film also achieved financial success.

