Aadujeevitham delves into the harrowing tale of a man grappling with enslavement in the desolate expanse of Saudi Arabia. This ambitious venture was a pet project for both Prithviraj and Director Blessy. Reports suggest that the film had already secured its OTT rights prior to its theatrical debut.

Aadujeevitham OTT Release Date & Platform

The wait is over! Netflix has officially announced that Aadujeevitham will begin streaming on July 19th, 2024. Apart from its original Malayalam version, the film will also be available in dubbed languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Aadujeevitham Theatrical Release and Box Office

Aadujeevitham made its nationwide debut on March 28, receiving a positive reception from the audience. According to our sources, as of April 6, the film had grossed 59 crores in India, with overseas markets contributing an additional 43 crores gross. Combined, the worldwide box office reached 102 crores gross. Occupancy rates, as reported by the Times of India, were also noteworthy, with the Malayalam version boasting an impressive 62.95 percent, while the Tamil version maintained a steady 55.14 percent.

Cast and Crew Performance

Director Blessy, celebrated for his knack in stirring emotions, has achieved a comparable effect with Aadujeevitham. Despite the hurdles in translating these emotions onto the screen, the movie resonates with its audience through its heartfelt moments. Some viewers were visibly moved, shedding tears during the screening, highlighting Blessy’s prowess as a filmmaker. This project serves as a reaffirmation of his talent, particularly noteworthy, given the 16 years it took to bring it to fruition.

Prithviraj really brings his character to life, showing a deep change both in how he looks and how he acts. He totally gets into the role, giving what might just be his best performance ever; and you can’t miss how much he’s transformed physically.

Amala Paul delivers a brief yet commendable performance as Prithviraj’s wife. Additionally, K.R. Gokul and Jimmy Jean-Louis, portraying fellow slaves alongside Prithviraj, deliver equally impressive performances.

AR Rahman does a fantastic job crafting a soundtrack that perfectly fits the mood and atmosphere of the film. ‘Periyone’ and its various versions shine as standout tracks. The transition from the desert to the river in the opening of the song ‘omane’ is absolutely stunning.

Who should Watch it?

It presents a universal narrative of survival, driven by the pursuit of better opportunities and securing a brighter future for oneself, as well as for loved ones. Additionally, it resonates with emotional depth, evoking sentiments of sadness. Those seeking a poignant cinematic experience will find this film compelling and worth watching.

