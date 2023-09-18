Amala Paul is an acclaimed actress who is known for her versatile roles in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Amala also amasses a huge social media following and often treats her fans with her mesmerising visuals sharing stunning pics and videos from her beachy vacays. Now living her life to the fullest, Amala has previously battled a series of controversies, emerging stronger than before every time. Today, we are sharing an unfortunate throwback incident from the dark dungeons of showbiz that will surely shock you but prove Amala is a beacon of strength.

Amala was once forced to approach the police after she was reportedly asked for sexual favours by a renowned businessman. In 2018, Amala filed a complaint at the T Nagar police station in Chennai wherein she alleged that the businessman made s*xual advances towards her while she was rehearsing for an event that was set to take place in Malaysia. She also revealed that the man was using vulgar language while also humiliating her for favours and thus, she was forced to take action against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I decided to approach police because I felt very unsafe,” Amala Paul said as quoted by Hindustan Times – before adding, “I’m an independent working woman and I’d like to work free of any disturbances. So many women like me work independently and we all should feel safe and comfortable. The police have taken up the case.”

Amala Paul further added that she did not know the businessman but had a strong belief that it was an inside job. “He knew I was there at that time. That’s why I thought it was unsafe. I’m an independent working woman. So there is definitely a close source. That’s how he knew I was there at the time. I feel extremely unsafe. Someone involved at the event has only given this information,” she said.

Following her complaint, a businessman named Azhagesan from Kottivakkam was arrested by the police.

Amala was also at the centre of controversies for her tumultuous marriage with filmmaker Vijay, with whom she had worked on a few projects. On the work front, she will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Bholaa.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South films updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD aka Project K Makers Sue VFX Company For Leaking Prabhas’ Look & Demand Huge Compensation But Netizens Aren’t Buying It: “Cheap & Old Publicity Tricks”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News