Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, when in character, is known for his swag and attitude. But apart from his style, the actor also has a softer side which he revolves around his family, particularly his son Allu Ayaan.

Taking some time off to enjoy some quality father-son time, the ‘Pushpa’ star shared a picture of his son with what appears to be burgers and a coke in front of him. The post was accompanied by popstar Justin Bieber’s iconic song ‘Baby’ playing in the background.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram, and captioned the post: “DAD & SON TIME.”

Though he has a busy schedule, the actor never wastes a moment to have some time with his family, always showing his softer side to Allu and his wife Sneha Reddy.

Allu Arjun is not entirely open about his personal life, though he does tend to share details when he can on social media.

Currently, the star is geared up for his upcoming sequel to his 2021 hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ with the new sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which is slated to come out on August 15, 2024.

Earlier, the actor had spoken about ‘The Rule’, saying that the film plans to be bigger and more exciting than the previous outing, complete with better action scenes, story-telling and a finale.

The Sukumar directorial is nearly finished with its filming process and is entering the post-production phase. Apart from that, the ‘Sarrainodu’ star is also planning to make his Hollywood debut at an unknown date and an unknown project.

Must Read: SIIMA 2023: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 Wins ‘Best Film’, R Madhavan Takes Home ‘Best Actor’ & ‘Best Debutant Director’ Awards For ‘Rocketry’ – Meet The Winners Of Night 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News