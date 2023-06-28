Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun.

She shared a sneak peek from the film sets on her Instagram. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel.

She shared a picture and captioned it: “#nightshoot”

Rashmika has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Sandeep Readdy Vanga. On the work front, Rashmika will also be seen in Rainbow and VNR Trio.

Seems like the second installment for Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule has already started earning before its release.

Reports suggest that Pushpa 2 has sold its audio rights after cracking an amazing deal that has opened the door to better deals for different rights in the upcoming future. Currently, the film is creating a lot of buzz due to its audio rights, which have been sold for more than 500 million.

According to a report in Siasat Daily, “The audio rights of the film have already been sold for an incredible Rs 65 crore, the highest sum ever paid for an Indian film industry beating previous blockbusters such as RRR, Saaho, and Baahubali 2. Pushpa is certain to remain at the top of the list of the most profitable films, with such large sums being thrown around.”

While 83 earned 102 crores at the Box Office and was a flop owing to its high budget, Pushpa Hindi went on to collect 106 crores and the verdict for the film was Super Duper hit. Songs from the film Oo Antava starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sami Sami starring Rashmika Mandanna were a rage. Now, audiences eagerly await the second installment.

According to the latest media reports, the Allu Arjun film will have a summer release instead of winter. Reportedly, the film, which was slated to hit the screens in 2023 has now seemingly pushed the release date and will now release in May 2024. Scroll down for details!

