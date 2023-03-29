Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of the recent successful film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Animal. As fans are now eagerly waiting for the official trailer to be released, an astro-numerologist now makes a prediction about the film.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga – of Kabir Singh fame, it is touted as a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters. Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor will be seen in the film in important roles.

As per ETimes report, astro-numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani claims that his wife Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha influence him as both have number 6. “The influence of No 6 in Ranbir’s life makes a big difference. Alia is very lucky for him. Ditto for his daughter Raha. His next film, ‘Animal’, adds up to 6 and should do well. The number 6 is lucky for most people,” he said to the publication.

Astro-numerologist further said, “Raha will be attached to Alia a lot. Raha is 6 and Alia is 6. Two people of No 6 get along very well with each other. Look what a mammoth film ‘RRR’ turned out to be; it adds up to 6, and Alia Bhatt, whose name adds up to 6, had a role in the film. In fact, Alia admitted in an interview with Karan Johar that 3 and 6 were very lucky for her.”

He then explained, “Ranbir Kapoor’s number adds up to 40. Such people get lonely and isolated. No 6 in his life now may also take him to superstardom. Ranbir should take Alia and Raha with him when he signs a film; they greatly influence his luck.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan, is ringing the cash registers at the box office. The film brought together Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir on screen for the first time.

