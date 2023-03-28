Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has crossed 130 crores at the box office and it has managed to do that in 20 days. Released during the partial holiday of Holi on a Wednesday, the film has now managed to sail through over a period of time and though the scores have come a bit delayed, what matters is that eventually, they have come. This has given Bollywood something to cheer about as after Pathaan it was rather barren for weeks in succession and now the Luv Ranjan-directed film has got some business for theatres.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar currently stands at 130.59 crores* and that has happened with Monday collections coming to 1.25 crores*. On Friday, the film had brought in 2 crores* so the drop is instead contained as it’s less than 50%, which is always a good sign. As long as the film stays over the 1 crore mark on a daily basis right till Thursday, it would mean that 140 crores is certainly happening with even 145 crores in sight.

The film’s theatrical run has now set its case for the OTT and satellite run too as there is something for everyone there. The urban feel will keep the OTTs engaged while the family angle will keep the satellite audience happy. The Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is amongst the Top-5 romcom grossers ever and the next in line is Dream Girl (142.26 crores) which should be surpassed as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

