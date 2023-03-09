Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office: After delivering blockbuster opening with Brahmastra last year, Ranbir Kapoor has started his 2023 campaign well with 15.73 crores coming on the first day. Of course he has delivered bigger opening as well in his decade and a half long career so far but then the current box office scenario is such that even a double digit opening is hard to come by and hence the kind of numbers that have come in are more than just encouraging.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least now the stage has been set from where the film can build upon and with good audience word of mouth as well as appreciation from the critics coming in, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is set to collect well by the time five-day extended weekend is through.

This is how the Top-10 biggest opening days for Ranbir Kapoor starrers look like over the years:

Brahmastra – 37 crores Sanju – 34.74 crores Besharam – 21.56 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 19.45 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.30 crores Rockstar – 11 crores Tamasha – 10.87 crores Raajneeti – 10.50 crores Roy – 10.40 crores

As can be seen, Brahmastra rules from the top and the second biggest is Sanju which not just took a blockbuster start but then also followed through to eventually enter the 300 Crore Club. The next best is Besharam which failed big time after a superhit start. However, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani not just opened quite well but also had very good lifetime. It’s the box office trending of this film that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would be chasing. Ranbir Kapoor has hit centuries before as well and with his latest release he should do that with ease and then aim for a lifetime of 200 crores at least.

Later this year, Ranbir Kapoor would be leading the show with Animal and rest assured it would comfortably go past the first day score of not just Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar but also Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which means the young superstar would have a new entrant in the list of his Top-3 biggest openers in 2023 itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan Box Office Day 43: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Does Well On ‘Holi’day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News