This Wednesday releases Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and finally arrives a film that should open well at the box office. It has been a few weeks of drought since the release of Pathaan and while the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has kept audiences engaged to some extent, at the end of the day what one looks for is good and consistent footfalls, and that’s something which is missing in action.

This is where the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar comes into picture and the trend so far indicates that an opening day number of 14-15 crores is on the cards. Ideally, one would have wanted the film to open better than Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at least and hence bring in over 20 crores. However these are different times and hence one can’t peg a big number to films. Moreover, the romcom is arriving on the partial holiday of Holi and hence at least up north the shows would start only post 3 PM. Moreover, since this is middle of the week release, one can’t expect the night shows to be big either since people have to go to work the next day.

Hence, even if Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opens in 14-15 crores range, it would be a positive start for the film. In fact after Pathaan, the next big Hindi opening since the release of Brahmastra is Drishyam 2 and that had taken an opening of 15.38 crores.

If this Luv Ranjan film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar manages to go past this score on Wednesday then the stage would be set for a good five day long extended weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

