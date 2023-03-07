Ranbir Kapoor has been busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He recently informed that his wife and actress Alia Bhatt has flown to Kashmir with daughter Raha for work commitments. The actor had been missing his little munchkin and was spotted at the airport trying to hide his face from the cameras. Scroll below for details as netizens slam the media for violating his privacy.

RK has been all over the tabloid materials as he spills beans regarding his personal and professional life. He recently spoke about who daughter Raha resembles more – himself or Alia? The actor has also announced a short break from Bollywood along with an update on Brahmastra 2 and its upcoming instalments.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been juggling between their personal and professional life ever since the birth of baby Raha. The actor could be seen arriving in Mumbai yesterday. He was seen at the private airport taking his daughter back home. One could even see her nany accompanying them.

As Ranbir Kapoor came out of the airport, he could be seen very carefully trying to hide his daughter’s face. Media persons did not openly try to click them. Their shots were from a distance, which meant they were possibly hiding while clicking the actor. Recently, Alia Bhatt slammed a media portal as their photographers violated her personal space and clicked her pictures while she was enjoying her time at home.

Reacting to Ranbir’s video shared by Viral Bhayani, a user wrote, “This is so unfair…virushka ke sath aise videos upload nahi hote…then why with rk?respect their decision also and remove this video.”

Another commented, “Why u guys don’t go into their toilets to shoot.. have some respect and give them privacy..”

“Bhai jb alia ranbir ne bola ki time ane pr face reveal krenge to fir media ko itna kyu rehta hai.. Hr chiz ka q kisi ki personal chizo ki footage lete ho yr.. Fir jb koi irritate hoga to bura lgega,” wrote a user.

A comment read, “Are bhai kaha se pata laga lete ho kon kaha hai secret chip to nahi laga rakhi hai.”

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases tomorrow. He also has Animal in the pipeline.

