On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is arriving in theatres. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, the film brings back the genre of fun-filled romantic comedy in Bollywood after a long time. There’s hope it would bring back ‘achche din’ for Bollywood after Shehzada and Selfiee’s failure at the box office. As the film is heading in the right direction, let’s find out how the day 1 advance booking is!

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan, smashed all the box office records – from the opening day to a lifetime. It was a massive boost in morale for Bollywood, and it felt like the good old days were finally here. However, the failure of Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi‘s Selfiee and Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada gave us a reality check.

With Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, hope there’s once again a wave of positivity and everyone hopes this film will do well at the box office. Speaking about the advance booking, the film has already sold tickets worth 1.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in India for day 1. A massive jump has been witnessed as the collection of over 1 crore has come in less than 24 hours. It is learnt that the mark of 62,000 tickets is already crossed (inclusive of all theatres & cinema chains).

At a given pace, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is expected to touch 3.50 crores before closing the advance booking for the opening day. This would be a good number as romantic comedies mostly work through walk-ins.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

