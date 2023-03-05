Things aren’t good for Akshay Kumar. Since last year, the actor has been struggling to deliver a single box office success. Even his last film, Selfiee, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, tanked miserably at the ticket windows. It’s really a big disaster as it’s not a moderately budgeted film. Can you guess its cost of production? Hint- it’s equal to KGF Chapter 2!

Released on 24th February, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, word-of-mouth was more inclined towards the positive side. Despite that, we saw no takers for the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer. Being a remake definitely worked as a turn-off for a section of the audience. Apart from that one reason, everyone has failed to crack the real reason behind the film’s epic failure.

Selfiee’s collection is now stuck and the film is yet to hit the 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. With such low numbers coming in, it’s one of Bollywood’s biggest disappointments in recent times. Coming to the cost, the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer is reportedly made at a whopping budget of 100 crores. Yes, that’s really a huge figure!

Interestingly, even KGF Chapter 2‘s budget was 100 crores. However, Selfiee doesn’t look as big as the Yash starrer.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently said that the films not working at the box office are solely his fault and one must not blame the audience for not liking a particular film. As per several reports, the actor said he faced a similar issue early in his career when his 16 films tanked at the box office in a row. (via IANS)

