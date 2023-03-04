Pathaan Box Office Day 38: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Strikes Big, Creates History By Going Past Baahubali 2 (Hindi) With Its Hindi Collection

It has happened. History has been created! The day would be remembered forever. The day, when Bollywood struck back, and how, and the man who made that happen was none other than ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan. He took some time, in fact a lot of time with a gap of more than half a decade since his last commercial success. However when he struck back, it was in his style and the results are here to be seen.

Pathaan is now officially the biggest Hindi release ever as it has surpassed the lifetime collections of the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511 crores). Standing at 511.70 crores (Hindi), it has covered this huge distance in a matter of 38 days. That’s a huge feat indeed and to think of it, there is a bit more to come as well. An open weekend is ahead of it and with reduced ticket prices and offers going on, one can expect yet another push in numbers by the time Sunday is through.

The collections are back in the crores zone with 1.07 crores coming on Friday, which is unbelievable. This is the sixth week running and last Friday’s collections were 1.02 crores so there is a surprising growth. In fact, last week between Saturday and Sunday around 4.50 crores had come in and it won’t be really surprising if the feat is repeated this weekend as well. Overall, the film has collected 529.96 crores across all languages and it’s now in a game to go past 540 crores lifetime.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

