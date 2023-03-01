Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved and adored couples in B- town. The duo enjoys a massive fanbase and they never miss a chance to paint headlines with their cute PDAs. The Cirkus actor is known for his unfiltered statements and he even never shies away from making honest confessions on s*x. Be it openly talking about nightstands to even confessing that he was very on for his suhaagrat, the actor has made many bold statements in the past. Scroll below to read the details!

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in the year 2018 after dating each other for six long years. Ranveer is considered a perfect husband and many young women look up to him when it comes to the ideal partner. The way he roots for his wifey Deepika is just a pure couple’s goal. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when the actor confessed to having s*x on his ‘suhaagraat’ night.

During Koffee With Karan season 7, Ranveer Singh gave some super honest answers during the rapid-fire round. The actor revealed that he had different playlists for different types of s*x. When Karan Johar asked him if he was exhausted post all the wedding rituals as Alia had already mentioned that there is nothing like Suhaagraat, the actor was quick to reply, he shook his head and said, “No, I was very on.” His candid confession on the chat show left Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar in splits.

Well! Well! That was quite an honest confession but when it comes to Ranveer Singh we aren’t surprised. He is known for unapologetically speaking his mind.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, they will be collaborating for the second time after delivering the blockbuster Gully Boy released in the year 2019.

