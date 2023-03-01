Emraan Hashmi suffered a huge blow as his recent film with Akshay Kumar as Selfiee did not work well at the box office. In fact, it was Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada which was also struggling, that managed to get better numbers. But self-proclaimed critic KRK has now termed Emraan a ‘panauti’ and claimed he will face a massive reduction in his upcoming film with Salman Khan, Tiger 3. Scroll below for details!

It’s been a while since Emraan has been giving his 100% to the last releases but unfortunately, the results haven’t been as favourable. Whether it was Selfiee or Chehre, Mumbai Saga, his films have turned out to be a box office disappointments. All eyes are now on Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KRK now claims that YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra has allegedly decided to significantly reduce the role of Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3. He claims that the decision has been made owing to back-to-back flops that the Selfiee actor has delivered of late.

KRK tweeted, “Yes! All these films are disasters because of Panauti of Emraan Hashmi. And Adi Chopra is going to cut his maximum scenes from #Tiger3 to Save his film from Emraan’s #PANAUTI.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Yes! All these films are disasters because of Panauti of Emraan Hashmi. And Adi Chopra is going to cut his maximum scenes from #Tiger3 to Save his film from Emraan’s #PANAUTI. https://t.co/w4nzPPr3so — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 28, 2023

Tiger 3 will be the upcoming instalment of YRF’s spy franchise. The film may witness the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. There also are rumours that there will be a Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone crossover in the upcoming films.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Thalapathy Vijay Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Badshah Of Bollywood’ On A Stage Goes Viral Amid His Rumoured Yet Hyped-Up Cameo In Jawan – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News