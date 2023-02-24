Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neev Ahuja, Mahesh Thakur, Abhimanyu Singh & others

Director: Raj Mehta

Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta & Listin Stephen

Selfiee Box Office Review: Pre-Release Buzz & Impression



“Oh no, another Akshay Kumar film made in 20 days” is what the neutral felt audience, when they heard or saw (which I doubt) something about Selfiee. We all know how punctual and hard-working Akki is when it comes to completing his professional commitments. But sir please, stop making too many films in quick time and appearing after every 3-4 months on the big screen; it’s now really taking toll on your brand value!

Akshay is now infamous for doing remakes and his latest release was no less than a suicidal step, especially during a time when being a remake is a pain in a*s for Bollywood. However, still to look at a brighter side, both the trailers received a decent response and even a couple of songs did well to some extent. But that seems to be restricted to only the internet because there has been no buzz on ground.

Sadly, much before the release, the verdict was out and we all know it is!

Selfiee Box Office Review: Initial Start, Positives & Negatives



From the advance booking report, it was very much clear that Selfiee is going to struggle to earn a respectable total on day 1. So, it came no surprise to me that including me, only 11 people were there in a theatre for a matinee show i.e. 12:15 pm. Now, can you believe that?

If we look at a brighter side, the film has a heart despite a lot of flaws. Such films don’t require aggressive marketing or heavy advance bookings as once they clicked with the audience, the sky is the limit. Another good thing is that there’s no competition for 12 days and this Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi has its ‘maidaan saaf’ (open ground) to mint money at the box office. Next big film is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which releases on 8th March.

Now coming to things that are thumbs down. Selfiee, despite being an Akshay Kumar film, lacks the punch of being a ‘Superstar’ film. Akshay’s omnipresence is killing that buzz or excitement factor of his films and this one is another ‘value addition’ to the list. Yes, one can argue that such films don’t need a big start to shine but dear, this one is an expensive film and not a controlled budget comedy-drama. It needs to take a good start and bag maximum numbers during the initial days. Sadly, it has become another “let’s watch it on OTT’ type of film from Akki.

Selfiee Box Office Review: Final Verdict

On the whole, Akshay Kumar coming up with films after every 3-4 months has put his brand on a self-destruction mode and Selfiee is going to be another victim of it. It’s high time that the actor must think about limiting his presence as “too much sugar is bitter”. Speaking about the collections, the film will earn somewhere between 45-60 crores in its lifetime run at the Indian box office.

