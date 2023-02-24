Zachary Levi led Shazam! Fury Of The Gods might come out as a shocking surprise at the box office as the early projections suggest a slow start. It is said to be much lower than DC’s own Black Adam, which is considered to be a passion project of Dwayne Johnson. What’s more surprising is that numbers that are being predicted are even lower than the film’s part 1. Keep reading to know more!

At present, things are not going well for DC studios. Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came on board as co-CEOs, we’ve been witnessing surprises on a daily basis. Not all surprises are good as, what many believe, for a better tomorrow, the studio is giving a blind eye to what’s in their hands today. All such talks are definitely taking a toll on upcoming releases.

Coming back to projections, as per Box Office Pro, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods aka Shazam 2 is expected to earn in the range of $43 to $52 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend. It is less than what part 1 had earned back in 2019. The first instalment made $53.5 million during its first weekend.

DC’s Black Adam, which released last year, opened with $67 million during the opening weekend at the domestic box office. Interestingly, the Dwayne Johnson starrer received mostly negative reviews from critics and even word-of-mouth wasn’t favourable.

Let’s see if Shazam! Fury Of The Gods covers the ground in the next few days when DC goes full-throttle in its marketing.

Helmed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam 2 releases on 17th March 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

