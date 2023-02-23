Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is now marching towards the next target and that’s surpassing the Hindi collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the box office. On its 5th Thursday i.e. day 30, the film once again put a step forward successfully in its mission and below is all you need to know.

Today, the Siddharth Anand directorial marked its one month in theatres and throughout the journey, the film achieved a lot. Right from the opening day to lifetime collections, we saw tons of achievements coming in the kitty. Recently, on a global level, the mark of 1000 crore was crossed and now, the aim is to become the highest-earning Hindi film ever in India.

Speaking about day 30, Pathaan somehow managed to stay above the 1 crore mark, which was much needed in a mission of surpassing Baahubali 2 (Hindi). As per the early trends flowing, the film is earning 1.02-1.05 crores on its 5th Thursday, taking the grand total to 520.16-520.19 crores at the Indian box office. The range won’t change much as night shows aren’t bringing in any surprises and following a regular weekday pattern.

Now, all eyes are set on tomorrow as Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee will arrive with a good enough screen count. Let’s see how Pathaan manages to counter it during the 5th weekend. As of now, the film is expected to arrive with a count of 3000+ screens all across the country. It will be interesting to see how many screens the Shah Rukh Khan led actioner retains.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

