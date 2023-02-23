Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is all set to release tomorrow in theatres. After back-to-back box office failures, the film is an important one for Akki, especially this one being his first release of the year. For the final verdict, we’ll have to wait for at least a week but as of now, all eyes are set on its opening day.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Akshay and Emraan are reprising the roles of Prithviraj and Suraj respectively. Unlike Akshay’s recent releases, this one seems to be a more fun film, for which the actor is well-known. So the expectations are pretty high.

Not a huge event film but Selfiee looks moderately scaled film and one expects a start in a similar range. Interestingly, the full-fledged advance booking has finally opened today, a day prior to the film’s release. Only time will tell if this strategy helps to create buzz among the audience. Till then, let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers of all-time to know if there’s any chance of his upcoming film entering the list.

Top 10 openers of Akshay Kumar:

Mission Mangal – 29.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores Gold – 25.25 crores Kesari – 21.06 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 20.25 crores Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores Good Newwz – 17.56 crores Ram Setu – 15.25 crores Housefull 3 – 15.21 crores

For Selfiee, it seems hard to enter the list as the buzz isn’t up to the mark. As of now, the film is looking to take a start in single digit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

