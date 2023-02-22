Pathaan Box Office Day 29 (Early Trends): The spy-action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan is now enjoying a phenomenal run at both the domestic and international box offices. Even after breaking the 500 crore milestone and entering its fourth week, the movie shows no signs of slowing down.

More people are going to the movies every day to witness Siddharth Anand’s movie. Notwithstanding tough competition from the newly released movies Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the spy-actioner made more than Rs 1 crore on Tuesday.

According to early trends, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan has earned between 1-1.05 crores on day 29 of its run, totaling 518.06 crores thus far*. SRK’s comeback film has already topped the lifetime box office earnings of a number of films, including Dangal, KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, and many others. Now it is all set to cross the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) lifetime collections.

The film directed by Siddharth Anand is not only doing exceptionally well domestically, but it is also doing exceptionally well internationally. The film has earned more than $1 billion globally. It is undeniable that the film has become one of the most lucrative installment in YRF’s Spy Universe as well as the most successful Bollywood production ever.

Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, will be released this week on Friday as Pathaan continues to shatter box office records. It will be interesting to observe how Khiladi Kumar’s film performs in comparison to Shah Rukh Khan’s flick at the box office.

