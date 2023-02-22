Ever since The Kashmir Files was released in theatres in March, last year, it’s been in the news for many wrong reasons. Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film which stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and others in pivotal roles, is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. Recently, the filmmaker took to Twitter to share photos from Dadasahed Phalke International Awards 2023 where it was bestowed with the ‘Best Film’ award.

However soon after he shared the same on the micro-blogging website he called it ‘Dada Saheb Phalke Award’ and it was called out by the netizens.

Announcing the same, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023. “This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” While congratulations were in the orders, other pointed out the different as one said, “isn’t it different from dada saheb falke international film awards ???” While another said, “Congratulations on the win sir. However please allow me to correct you, It is Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. There is only 1 Dada Saheb Phalke Award. That is awarded to 1 person every year by the government. Not the same.

ANNOUNCEMENT:#TheKashmirFiles wins the ‘Best Film’ award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

“This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings.” pic.twitter.com/MdwikOiL44 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Can’t you read simple English on trophy, Noyon? Thanks, anyways. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2023

Later ALT News owner Mohammed Zubair shared a news link and wrote, “Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet that The Kashmir Files won Best Film at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards is misleading. The film won a prize at a fest named after Phalke but not the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, just as it wasn’t shortlisted for Oscars | @AbhishekSay”

Vivek Agnihotri was quick to respond to the same. He slammed him and said, “Hey Fake Checker, 1. I am sorry but you will have to live with the fact that #TheKashmirFiles has indeed exposed your jihadi mafia. Pl learn to deal with it. I don’t blame madarasa scholar like you for you can’t even read what’s written on trophy. All the best with fake news.”

Hey Fake Checker, 1. I am sorry but you will have to live with the fact that #TheKashmirFiles has indeed exposed your jihadi mafia. Pl learn to deal with it. I don’t blame madarasa scholar like you for you can’t even read what’s written on trophy. All the best with fake news. https://t.co/3MIIGIrNJg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 22, 2023

Not many know the biggest difference between Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards 2023 and Dada Saheb Phalke Awards is that the latter one doesn’t have different categories like Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Film and others. However, it is an annual function which is given to one individual for their contribution to Indian Cinema. The former awards is carried out by a private organisation in the name of Dada Saheb Phalke.

