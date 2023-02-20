You can love Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield but there hasn’t been a cuter Spider-Man than Tom Holland. During the promotions of Avengers: Endgame, we saw Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange babysitting Holland as he tends to spill the spoilers and since it was a huge release Marvel left no stones unturned when it comes to promoting the film worldwide. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Tom reacted to a viral Hindi Spider-Man song and sang it during one of the interviews making every Indian love him a little more, haha! Scroll below to watch the video.

Tom enjoys a massive fan following across the globe especially on social media with over 67 million followers on Instagram. The actor is currently dating Zendaya and often makes headlines for his head-turning romance with her where the couple never misses an opportunity to give couple goals to their fans.

Now coming back to the topic, it was in 2017 that during an interview with East India Comedy’s Sahil Shah, Tom Holland reacted to the ‘Desi Spider-Man’ video which was shared on Comic Con India’s YouTube channel.

Tom Holland did this interview before the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming and the film took an incredible start at the box office in India and was a hit here.

Meanwhile, the actor was really kind to watch the entire desi Spider-Man clip and also lip sync to the lyrics of the song.

Watch the entire conversation below:

You see, Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man of all time and for a reason. His kindness can be used as an example in the entertainment industry!

