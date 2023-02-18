Almost every top-tier actor in Hollywood is either rumored or is already a part of the Marvel Brigade spread across studios in one way or the other. There is no way that any actor would not want to. One of the most rumored actors but not yet on the team is Henry Cavill. The Superman star has been speculated to be the Top contender for MCU’s Captain Britain. But now the latest update says that Sony Pictures is eyeing him to play a very interesting character in their shared Marvel universe.

If you are unaware, ever since Henry was cut out from the future of the DCU as Superman after he had just announced his comeback as Clark Kent, the world has been wanting him to enter the MCU. As per reports he is even considered to play multiple parts including Captain Britain, Doctor Doom, and a few more. But looks like there are other eyeing him too.

As per the latest update, Henry Cavill might join Tom Holland in a Spider-Man movie that is said to be featuring multiple variants of the web-slinging superhero. If that is not enough, the actor will also have Nicolas Cage join him. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

A Giant Freakin Robot claims that Henry Cavill is being considered by Sony Pictures to enter their shared universe where there are planning to make a Spider-Man movie with multiple variants involved. The studio wants Cavill to play Spider-UK, a variant from a different Earth, and is a Crossover between Spider-Man and Captain Britain.

With Tom Holland reprising his Earth 616 variant of Spider-Man, Henry Cavill will be joined by Nicolas Cage who is set to play another variant of the web-slinging superhero. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the entertainment world.

