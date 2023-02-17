Dwayne Johnson’s time period of playing Luke Hobbs, government bounty hunter and adversary to Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise has come to an end, and Jason Momoa is all set to replace The Rock in the next ventures. There have been rumours about him replacing Dwayne but now, in recent media reports, it has been confirmed. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Dwayne’s last release Black Adam under the DC Universe was a massive flop at the box office. Post that, The Rock even shared that he has taken an exit as Black Adam, and the DC Studios revealed that there will be no further venture from the franchise.

Now coming back to the Fast and Furious franchise which is already rolling with its 10th instalment. One of the highest-grossing movie franchises in Hollywood features Vin Diesel in the lead, Dwayne Johnson who played Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious movies between 2011 and 2019 has taken a leave from the venture for the unforeseeable future due to an ugly spat between him and Vin Diesel. Since then, rumours were rife that Jason Momoa will replace The Rock in the movies.

Now, an insider opened up about the same as reported in The Sun, “There is no movement right now on getting Dwyane back in these movies. That bridge is still burned and the casting of Jason Momoa in Fast X is meant to fill the void that has been left by Dwayne in the previous movie.”

The close source to the whole development further revealed Vin Diesel’s perspective about bringing Dwayne Johnson back and shared, “Vin isn’t looking in the rearview mirror on this issue, he’s thinking about the future and right now, the future doesn’t include a reconciliation with Dwayne. In fact, Vin is intent on topping the box office of all the movies that included Dwayne with Fast X, and the studio is supporting him. Nobody is telling Vin to stuff his pride and make nice with Dwayne. Vin’s vision for these movies is being supported in full, end of story.”

Now, we are eagerly waiting to see Jason Momoa, who rose to fame after his performance as Aquaman in DC movies, in the Fast and Furious X movie. What are your thoughts about Jason Momoa replacing Dwayne Johnson? Let us know!

