Former wrestler Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and has been part of several movies and franchises like Fast & Furious, Black Adam, and many more in the past. Now it seems, he wants to take over Johnny Depp’s popular franchise. Read on to know more.

After his brief stint at DCEU, the former WWE Superstar is in line to appear in yet another franchise. If rumors are true, he will be a part of another blockbuster franchise in Disney, and it is none other than Pirates of the Caribbean.

The zany Captain Jack Sparrow was portrayed by Johnny Depp in the wildly popular Pirates of the Caribbean film series. From 2003 through 2017, he played the part repeatedly, appearing in five different films. His connections to Disney, however, have since been cut, leading them to search for a replacement.

Dwayne Johnson has taken Johnny Depp’s spot in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, according to Giant Freakin’ Robot. The report hasn’t yet been confirmed by Disney or the former WWE star-turned-actor, though.

Depp was fired from Pirates of the Caribbean after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, wrote an opinion piece. The actor testified in the defamation case involving his ex-wife that Disney severed connections with him because they didn’t want to risk negative publicity due to his image as a domestic abuser.

After winning the defamation trial, Johnny Depp had his reputation restored. He made the decision to reject the franchise’s offer of “$300 million and a million alpacas,” though.

A question regarding the possibility of Johnny Depp returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise was directed to Jerry Bruckheimer, the film’s producer who replied, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

