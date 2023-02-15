Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is fondly known as Duggu is currently gearing up for his film Fighter which will also star gorgeous actress Deepika Padukone in a lead role. Hrithik is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. The hunk is known for his s*x appeal, and for the phenomenal films that he has done during his work tenure.

Hrithik enjoyed a massive fanbase not only among his female fans but also among kids. The Krrish franchise left a mark on his fans. Post the release of the superhero film Krrish 3, netizens were quick to compare it to the Hollywood blockbuster X-Men. Back then, the actor had said that comparisons are good. In fact, during a conversation with film critic Komal Nahta, he went on to say that Hollywood should learn from Krrish 3. Like, what? The throwback video reached Reddit & netizens have the most hilarious reactions. Scroll below to read.

In an old interview, one of the most adored celebrities of B- Town, Hrithik Roshan had said, “Ab chalo theek hai, now when we have taken the decision to make it, how do we make it? Where are the budgets? How do we create a superhero for India without being able to shoot in India as in outdoors mai agar aap…apne socha action sequence in India gate, how do you manage? How can you show in outdoors a superhero saving India without being in India, jab ki aapke budgets don’t allow you to recreate the entire set.”

The actor further added, “ Aur… hmm. Hollywood films, in contrast to them. Apni jo budget hai film that’s about 2 percent or you can say the entire budget is equivalent to one sequence in Spiderman. Jitna paisa ek sequence mai kharch hota hai, utne mai hume puri film banani hai. Aur challenge yeh hai ki people should not be able to make the difference out of it. Mere khayal se yeh film dekhne ke baad Hollywood will take a turn and say they just made it in 2 percent, what the f*ck is going on?”

Well! Well! Netizens were quick to react.

One of the users wrote, “Bruh few things are better left buried in the graveyard of the internet.”

Another user revealed how disappointed he was after watching the film and wrote, “I was so disappointed I expected a dark storyline not a pogo children movie with bournvita ad in between.”

“He is no different than dumb nepo kids we also have Varun who thinks he is Leonardo Dicaprio.”

“Stealing Hollywood Superhero movie scenes, making them with less budget than saying Hollywood should learn from us. It sounds stupid.”

What are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan’s comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

